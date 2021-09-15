Zebi Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $1.74 million and $48,708.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00075472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00125647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.00178083 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.00 or 0.07383256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,981.25 or 0.99987990 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.55 or 0.00909720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,061,843,001 coins and its circulating supply is 802,611,838 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

