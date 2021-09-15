PAC Protocol (PAC) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $175.05 million and $259,393.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018628 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001679 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007682 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,413,372,747 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

