Ink 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $64.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, Ink has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $456,369.35 and approximately $64.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00075472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00125647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.00178083 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.00 or 0.07383256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,981.25 or 0.99987990 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.55 or 0.00909720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.