Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.19. 33,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,394. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

