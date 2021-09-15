Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.19. 33,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,394. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

