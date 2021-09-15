Anoncoin (ANC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $352.00

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, Anoncoin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $157,565.29 and approximately $352.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.