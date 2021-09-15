Fivebalance (FBN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded up 63.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $70,910.43 and approximately $2,482.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fivebalance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded 81.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00063940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00147939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.32 or 0.00851762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Fivebalance (FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,481,026 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

