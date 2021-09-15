ACENT (ACE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.46 Million

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. ACENT has a total market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ACENT

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,397,637 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

