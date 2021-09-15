$105.83 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to announce sales of $105.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $107.78 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $110.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $416.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.10 million to $418.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $469.68 million, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $478.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 249,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 325,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 154,121.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 54.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 45,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.32. 502,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,447. The stock has a market cap of $524.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.75. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

