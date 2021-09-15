$5.01 Million in Sales Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to report $5.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.62 million. Orchard Therapeutics posted sales of $2.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $13.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.49 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $25.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX remained flat at $$2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 723,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,901. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $363.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

