$292.72 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to report sales of $292.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.40 million to $295.05 million. GoPro posted sales of $280.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $249.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.01 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $2,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,068,160 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. 2,455,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,137. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

