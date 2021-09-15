Bitcoin Classic Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $95,241.76 and approximately $40.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020999 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001288 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000153 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.