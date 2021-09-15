America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRMT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.50. The stock had a trading volume of 50,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,762. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $82.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.04. The company has a market cap of $781.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. Research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

