Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100,000.00

Analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to post $100,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings. Geron posted sales of $110,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $360,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $440,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GERN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Geron by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 316,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Geron by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 115,453 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Geron by 26.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 262,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GERN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $436.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.13. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

