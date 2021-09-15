Polkamarkets Price Up 27.4% Over Last Week (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $23.28 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00063476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00147503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.46 or 0.00855329 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00046846 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

POLK is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

