Brokerages Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Brokerages expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will report sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $12.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $13.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after buying an additional 5,583,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,563 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.