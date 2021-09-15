Latham Group (SWIM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Latham Group (NASDAQ: SWIM):

9/10/2021 – Latham Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

9/9/2021 – Latham Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

9/3/2021 – Latham Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

9/2/2021 – Latham Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

8/27/2021 – Latham Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

8/26/2021 – Latham Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

8/18/2021 – Latham Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

8/16/2021 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/11/2021 – Latham Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

8/4/2021 – Latham Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

7/29/2021 – Latham Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

7/21/2021 – Latham Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 325,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,092. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.22.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

