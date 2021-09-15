comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.69 Million

Brokerages expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to announce sales of $91.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.79 million. comScore reported sales of $87.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $367.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $367.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $385.74 million, with estimates ranging from $382.27 million to $389.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%.

SCOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek bought 25,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $86,261.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,019,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,466,412.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 60,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,755. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in comScore by 3.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in comScore by 12.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in comScore by 3.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in comScore by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 296,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,749. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. comScore has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $318.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.20.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.