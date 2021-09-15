$29.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to post sales of $29.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.28 billion and the highest is $29.96 billion. Facebook posted sales of $21.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $119.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.51 billion to $120.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $143.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.13 billion to $148.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $895,659,803 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Facebook by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.92. 17,934,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,316,391. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

