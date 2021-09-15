$116.42 Million in Sales Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to post sales of $116.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.80 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $108.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $490.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.03 million to $490.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $528.00 million, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $528.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Neil Bradford acquired 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $204,433.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $137,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,814 shares of company stock worth $602,225. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

FORR stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 40,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,265. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58. The company has a market cap of $891.89 million, a P/E ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.