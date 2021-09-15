$188.81 Million in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce sales of $188.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.10 million and the lowest is $143.55 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $77.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.12. 473,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $208.72 and a 52-week high of $338.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.47 and its 200-day moving average is $310.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

