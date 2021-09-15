ScPrime (SCP) Trading 25.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $15,188.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00075600 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00063364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00127778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00177354 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,496,516 coins and its circulating supply is 37,812,905 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.