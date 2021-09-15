Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce $3.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $12.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $13.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

In related news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,856,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,729,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.10. 142,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,952. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $165.38 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

