Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III Sells 131 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $10,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ITRI traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.28. 259,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,884. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.42.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

