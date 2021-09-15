Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sherif Foda Sells 5,595 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $120,796.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ERII stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 416,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,899. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

