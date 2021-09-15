Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $312,300.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $308,200.00.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $30.90. 2,141,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 35.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,742 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 162.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.2% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

