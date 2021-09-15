ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Director Orlando D. Ashford Sells 2,062 Shares

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ITT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.82. The stock had a trading volume of 561,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,141. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.54 and its 200 day moving average is $93.06.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,214,000 after acquiring an additional 52,839 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ITT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ITT by 232.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,435 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ITT by 140.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,720,000 after buying an additional 32,894 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

