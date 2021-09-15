Evotec (ETR:EVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.10

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €45.10 ($53.06) and last traded at €45.35 ($53.35), with a volume of 484060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €44.97 ($52.91).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.57.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

