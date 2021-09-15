Douglas M. Baker, Jr. Sells 173,036 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ECL stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.83. 1,066,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,308. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after buying an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 37.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 30,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

