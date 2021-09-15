Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells 7,862 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,862 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $639,495.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $619,532.01.

On Monday, August 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $820,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $861,984.48.

On Monday, July 19th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $861,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $1,760,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,857 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $606,501.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $816,185.04.

PriceSmart stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.56. 117,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 665.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 21,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

