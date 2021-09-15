Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Insider Sells $395,600.00 in Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $395,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mary E. Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $427,200.00.

NYSE BOH traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $77.78. The stock had a trading volume of 235,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,945. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average of $87.66.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

