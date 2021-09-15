Hans Tung Sells 347,009 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Hans Tung sold 347,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $2,300,669.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,557,337.95.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. 30,417,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,381,059. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.09. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

