Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.10. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.54. The stock had a trading volume of 925,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

