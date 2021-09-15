Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CI Financial.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

CIXX stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,333. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CI Financial (CIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.