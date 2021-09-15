Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $89,248.59 and approximately $2,321.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

