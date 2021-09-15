Algorand One Day Volume Reaches $733.42 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00004184 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $10.56 billion and approximately $733.42 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00120619 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.58 or 0.00539143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00019403 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00042489 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,168.79 or 0.02427578 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,782,413,146 coins and its circulating supply is 5,243,387,785 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

