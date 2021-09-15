$4.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to post sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $18.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

MA stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,833,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,064. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.97. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $340.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

