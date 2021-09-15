Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post $38.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.30 million to $39.77 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $38.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $153.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $156.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $201.89 million, with estimates ranging from $189.05 million to $226.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ CLVS traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,657,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.73. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

