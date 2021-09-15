$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will announce $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the highest is $3.60 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $13.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $13.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $14.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Truist Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after purchasing an additional 664,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,275,000 after buying an additional 295,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after buying an additional 348,338 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,320,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,985,000 after buying an additional 325,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,782,000 after acquiring an additional 241,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

BERY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.71. 525,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average of $64.46.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

