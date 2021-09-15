$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share.

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.06. 280,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.19. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $215.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

