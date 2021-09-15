$6.79 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to announce sales of $6.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.79 billion and the lowest is $6.78 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $5.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $26.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.22 billion to $26.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $31.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.85 billion to $32.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total value of $4,893,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 776,356 shares of company stock valued at $194,260,597. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $256.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,763,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,545. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.35 and its 200 day moving average is $235.19. The company has a market cap of $250.78 billion, a PE ratio of 102.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

