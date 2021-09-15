Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $143,575.00

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $29.17 million and approximately $143,575.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for $308.77 or 0.00642238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00075582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00126377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00176591 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.35 or 0.07324321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,232.04 or 1.00321324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $426.76 or 0.00887639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 94,487 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Microsoft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Microsoft using one of the exchanges listed above.

