Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.34

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 38175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HENKY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

