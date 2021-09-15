Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $335.50

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $335.50 and last traded at $326.56, with a volume of 6053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $325.01.

ASHTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ashtead Group plc will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.893 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

About Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

