Waletoken Tops 24 Hour Volume of $933.00 (WTN)

Waletoken (CURRENCY:WTN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Waletoken has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Waletoken coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Waletoken has a market cap of $92,239.25 and $933.00 worth of Waletoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00075606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00126604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00176650 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.70 or 0.07296430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,159.80 or 1.00092442 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.08 or 0.00891783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Waletoken Profile

Waletoken’s total supply is 19,918,713,667 coins. Waletoken’s official Twitter account is @waletokenpro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waletoken’s official website is waletoken.com

