LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.40 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $3,146.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.08 or 0.00764999 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001532 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $594.15 or 0.01234841 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000044 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,216,504 coins and its circulating supply is 51,003,727 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LCSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.