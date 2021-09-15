Brokerages Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.29 Million

Brokerages predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post sales of $141.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.44 million to $147.72 million. Teekay LNG Partners posted sales of $144.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $574.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.63 million to $583.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $563.33 million, with estimates ranging from $523.78 million to $580.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. 112,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,873,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after buying an additional 119,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,868 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

