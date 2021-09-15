Levolution (LEVL) Reaches Market Cap of $13.61 Million

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Levolution coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $13.61 million and approximately $17,430.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00063573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00146665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.33 or 0.00834105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046304 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,047,976 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

