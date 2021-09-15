Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce sales of $17.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.29 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $14.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year sales of $70.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.65 million to $70.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $71.82 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million.

Several research firms recently commented on LMRK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

LMRK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,231. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.10 million, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMRK. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,873,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 168,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

