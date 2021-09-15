Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASR. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

ASR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.10. 19,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $104.22 and a 12 month high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

