HoDooi Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.13 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $282,162.00 worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00075760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00126670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.00177220 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.69 or 0.07286084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,030.63 or 0.99597533 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.10 or 0.00902228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002830 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

